Lake Balboa

Two Killed When Corvette and Honda Accord Collide in Lake Balboa

Investigators are examining whether speed was a factor.

By Helen Jeong and Jonathan Lloyd

A high-impact collision involving two cars killed two people and left one in critical condition early Wednesday in Lake Balboa.

Video from the scene shows the violent crash left a trail of wreckage in the 6400 block of N. Balboa Boulevard near Victory Boulevard.

The impact of the collision was so severe that one of the involved vehicles, a white Honda Accord, is unrecognizable.

Another car, a Corvette, was nearly pushed into a store inside a strip mall. The Corvette driver died at a hospital.

Two people had to be pulled out of the cars, according to the LAFD.

The Accord driver, a woman in her 40s, died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Authorities are trying to determine whether racing was a factor.

