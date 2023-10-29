2 children dead, 2 hospitalized in Lancaster child abuse investigation

Two children are dead and two remain hospitalized after they were found Saturday night with cuts to their bodies at a Lancaster home, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies went to the residence in the 1800 block fo East Avenue J-2 after receiving a report of child abuse around midnight. Four children under age 10 found with cuts to their bodies were hospitalized.

Two of the children died at the hospital. The other two suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

One man was detained by authorities. Details about the man's identity were not immediately available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.