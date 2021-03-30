Three Sought in Hit-and-Run Death of Woman Who Tried to Stop Thieves in Lancaster

Homicide investigators are asking the public for help identifying three men suspected of killing Samantha Mena by running her over with their vehicle in Lancaster on March 26.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released pictures of the three men, between 20-30 years of age, who they say were involved in an attempted robbery at an apartment complex in the 44000 block of 15th Street West, near Avenue J-8.

Investigators say Mena, who was in her 30s, tried to stop the thieves who escaped to their vehicle. She followed them and "during the course of this incident, the suspects entered their vehicle and ran over the victim as they fled the scene," said the sheriff's department.

LASD

Deputies and emergency crews responded to the scene just before 8:30 p.m. on March 26 and took Mena to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The sheriff's department says the three men are responsible for Mena's death. They're asking anyone with information to call the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.