Sylmar

Lanes Blocked After Truck Overturns on 5 Freeway in Sylmar

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A tanker truck overturned on the northbound 5 Freeway in Sylmar Thursday morning, prompting the closure of a stretch of the freeway until further notice.

It happened about 2:15 a.m. near the Roxford Street exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details of what led to the crash were not immediately available.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

george gascon 23 mins ago

LA County's New District Attorney Says No Exceptions For His Reduced Punishment Rules

missing child 53 mins ago

1-Year-Old Child Reported Missing Out of Aliso Viejo Taken by Biological Mother, Authorities Say

All northbound lanes of the freeway were blocked just past Roxford Street and traffic was being taken off the freeway at Roxford Street, the CHP said.

It was unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

SylmarCrashFreeway Crash
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us