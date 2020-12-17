Lanes Blocked After Truck Overturns on 5 Freeway in Sylmar

A tanker truck overturned on the northbound 5 Freeway in Sylmar Thursday morning, prompting the closure of a stretch of the freeway until further notice.

It happened about 2:15 a.m. near the Roxford Street exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details of what led to the crash were not immediately available.

All northbound lanes of the freeway were blocked just past Roxford Street and traffic was being taken off the freeway at Roxford Street, the CHP said.

It was unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.