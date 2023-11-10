LAPD adds patrols after reports of man in truck approached students near South LA high school

The Los Angeles Police increased patrols at a South Los Angeles high school after receiving reports of a man driving a truck approached at least three female students over the past week.

The incidents happened near Augustus F. Hawkins High School, located at 825 W. 60th Street.

According to police, a male Hispanic, between 30–40 years old, driving a light grey Toyota Tacoma truck has approached students walking or leaving school.

The driver allegedly follows the students and asks them to get in his car.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“We take these incidents seriously and are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community, particularly our young residents,” tweeted LAPD-77th street.

Police ask parents and students to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information should call LAPD at (323) 786-5077.