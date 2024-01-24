Hyundai thefts

LAPD blames these cars for uptick in car thefts in LA. See if your car is one of them

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said the number of car thefts across the city went up 2% in 2023, largely driven by the thefts of Hyundais and Kias.

By Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

Kia and Hyundai cars continued to dominate auto thefts across the city of Los Angeles in 2023, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's end of year report on crime statistics released Wednesday.

Overall, the city saw a 2% increase in car thefts compared to 2022. If it wasn’t for the persisting trend of thieves targeting Hyundais and Kias, LA would have seen a drop in the number of auto thefts, according to LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

“[Kia and Hyundai models have] a significant influence in driving up the auto theft rates by 68% since 2019,” Moore said. “If that back-to-back increase had been interrupted or had not occurred, we would have seen a 7% decrease in auto thefts.”

Among the cars that were stolen across the city in 2023, 17% of them were Kia cars while Hyundai vehicles accounted for 13% of total vehicle thefts.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

car insurance Feb 6, 2023

Insurance Companies Say Some Kia and Hyundai Cars Are Too Expensive to Insure

Inland Empire Sep 17, 2023

Police warn of Kia and Hyundai thefts in Inland Empire

As an additional 2,400 Hyundais and Kias were stolen last year compared to 2022, the LAPD chief recommended car owners to take advantage of anti-theft products while urging prosecutors to “counter habitual offenders.”

 “These vehicles many times are owned and operated by residents that’s the only means of transportation to and from work, to and from medical appointments, and getting kids back and forth from school.”

This article tagged under:

Hyundai theftsKia thefts
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us