Sherman Oaks

Businesses Evacuated Due to Explosion on Sidewalk in Sherman Oaks

Security camera video appeared to show a man placing some type of explosive in a cinder block.

By Darsha Philips

Businesses were evacuated and the LAPD bomb squad was called to investigate an explosion that left debris on a sidewalk Thursday evening in Sherman Oaks.

The explosion at around 7:30 p.m. prompting evacuations and street closures. LAPD was able to get a hold of surveillance video that showed a man that appears to place a device in a cinder block.

Cement debris littered the sidewalk where the explosion occurred. A few cars were damaged but no one was injured.

Police are searching for the man in the video but do not have a description.

