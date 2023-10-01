LAPD, demonstrators clash at rent increase protest in Boyle Heights

An altercation between the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and demonstrators protesting proposed rent increases broke out Sunday in Boyle Heights.

The Los Angeles Tenants Union said LAPD officers “rushed from behind” protesters outside the Boyle Heights City Hall. As a result of the clash, three protesters and one officer were injured, according to LAPD and the LA Tenants Union.

Three protesters were taken to an emergency room – one evaluated for a concussion – and an officer was hurt.

Demonstrators held a protest and march through Boyle Heights to voice their opposition against the Los Angeles Housing Department’s (LAHD) proposed 9% increase on rent-controlled units in the neighborhood. In response to the action, the city Housing Department released the following statement:

“There has not been a 9% rent increase voted on by LAHD. The annual allowable rent increase is publicized annually by LAHD based on the formula established in the [rent stabilization ordinance]. The Los Angeles City Council has requested a report on formula results and costs, which will be conducted by an outside consultant and will be provided … by the end of the year.”

However, Boyle Heights residents said such an action would squeeze out current residents who have long lived in the neighborhood.

“With the 9%, that’s way too much for people to be able to afford and with rising prices of food, with transportation, with clothing, with everything, people are just not going to be able to afford to live where they’ve lived for many years,” said Denny McLean, of the LA Tenants Union.

The union said it is planning its next march for early November. No arrests were made in connection with Sunday’s protest.