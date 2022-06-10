Downtown LA

LAPD Tracks Source of Mass Shooting Threat That Raised Alarm in Downtown LA

Police determined the rumor, which circulated on social media this week, wasn't credible.

By Jonathan Lloyd

An aerial view of downtown LA.
Getty

Los Angeles police tracked the source of an online threat that raised alarm this week in downtown Los Angeles.

The threat made on social media warned of a mass shooting in the area, where leaders from several nations, including President Biden, gathered for the Summit of the Americas. The threat was posted Tuesday and circulated Wednesday, police said.

"We looked into it, and there was no credible threat," LAPD Sgt. Bruce Borihanh told City News Service.

The threat warned of a mass shooting planned for Thursday. The Los Angeles Times reported that the threat was traced to a person with mental health issues.

No arrested were reported.

Law enforcement was already on heightened alert in downtown Los Angeles for the three-day Summit of the Americas at the LA Convention Center. The summit wraps up Friday.

Click here for a list of Southern California mental health resources.

This article tagged under:

Downtown LALAPD
