The Los Angeles Police Department arrested three people who led a pursuit through the LA area, ending outside a Westfield mall in Culver City Saturday afternoon.

Two men and one woman were in the black vehicle seen speeding through the northbound 405 and then heading to the mall where they abandoned the vehicle.

LAPD officers ran in after them and tackled one of the female suspects to the ground at the entrance of a Macy's store.

The other two suspects were later found and taken into custody.