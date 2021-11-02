LAPD to Begin Disciplining Unvaccinated Officers

The LAPD said Tuesday that 1,357 of its employees, most of them police officers, have failed to respond to orders to report their vaccination status to the city.

Chief Michel Moore said those officers will be served with disciplinary notices this week.

“We will begin that notification or notice process with each of these involved employees, that will be done personally by each of the commanding officers,” Moore said.

Discipline could include suspensions or terminations.

The city’s mandatory vaccination program went into effect Oct. 19. Employees were required to provide their vaccination status and provide proof they had received a Covid-19 vaccination or begin the process of requesting a medical or religious exemption.

“It is my hope and belief that the remaining few that have not filed for their exemptions, and not declared their vaccination status will do so,” Moore said, adding that he hoped to avoid ‘personnel actions’ against them.

Data released by the Mayor’s office last week showed that more than 2,100 LAPD officers had indicated they planned to seek an exemption from the vaccine mandate. The City Council approved an enforcement framework that could lead to unvaccinated employees who have not received an approved exemption being terminated after Dec. 18.

The 1,357 included employees who had either responded to the city’s order to report their vaccination status who declined to share their information, and employees who failed to respond completely.

The union that represents most officers, the LA Police Protective League, said last month that it successfully negotiated non-disciplinary terminations for officers who refuse to get the Covid-19 vaccination, which would mean the officers could be rehired if they get vaccinated or the city’s requirements change.

Chief Moore said the employees who didn’t respond were assigned to a variety of roles, including 41 assigned to the security services division, 40 who work at the West Valley station in Reseda, and 34 who work at the Northeast Station in Atwater Village.