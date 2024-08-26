LAPD asks for help to find 3 missing girls, including baby with heart condition

Family members and police asked for help Monday to find a newborn baby with a heart condition and two girls who disappeared Sunday in the East Los Angeles area.

Fourteen-year-old Amoria Brown, her 3-week-old daughter Omoria, and 15-year-old sister-in-law Sanaii Brown were last seen about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of East Huntington Drive. They were believed to be traveling to the high desert north of Los Angeles with family, the LAPD said in a news release that included photos of the missing girls.

LAPD NEWS: Critical Missing Newborn in Need of Medication pic.twitter.com/KXXV5xAZlG — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) August 26, 2024

Omoria, the newborn, suffers from a heart condition and requires daily medication, police said.

Details regarding their disappearance were not immediately available.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 213-479-2827, 911 or L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.