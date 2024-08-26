LAPD

LAPD asks for help to find 3 missing girls, including baby with heart condition

Two teens and a 3-week-old baby were last seen Sunday night in the East Los Angeles area.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A Los Angeles Police Department patrol car with City Hall in the background.
NBCLA

Family members and police asked for help Monday to find a newborn baby with a heart condition and two girls who disappeared Sunday in the East Los Angeles area.

Fourteen-year-old Amoria Brown, her 3-week-old daughter Omoria, and 15-year-old sister-in-law Sanaii Brown were last seen about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of East Huntington Drive. They were believed to be traveling to the high desert north of Los Angeles with family, the LAPD said in a news release that included photos of the missing girls.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Omoria, the newborn, suffers from a heart condition and requires daily medication, police said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Details regarding their disappearance were not immediately available.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 213-479-2827, 911 or L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This article tagged under:

LAPD
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us