LAPD Offers $50K for Information in Deadly Wilmington Hit-and-Run

The Los Angeles Police Department is offering a reward of up to $50,000 to anyone who is able to provide information regarding a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 52-year old Sunday.

On Sunday morning, a compact car described as a Scion xB collided with a pedestrian walking in a marked crosswalk at a red light at the intersection of northbound Pacific Coast Highway and Wilmington Avenue.

Immediately after the collision, the driver of the Scion xB stopped the vehicle and attempted to render aid before a second vehicle, described as a dark colored sedan, also hit the victim.

The driver of the second vehicle fled the scene. The Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to the and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (323) 421-2500 or 1-877-LAPD-247 (5273). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is asked to contact L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.