LAPD Officer Charged With Brandishing Gun While Off-Duty

A Los Angeles Police Department officer is set to be arraigned Feb. 4 on a felony charge alleging that she flashed a gun at a motorist in Valencia during a road-rage incident while off-duty, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Georgeta Buruiana, 38, is charged with one count of brandishing at a person in a vehicle and could face up to three years in county jail if convicted, prosecutors said.

Buruiana allegedly brandished a gun at a motorist who made a U-turn in front of her near Rye Canyon Road and The Old Road on Dec. 14. She was arrested that day by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies and released from jail about four hours later on $20,000 bond, jail records show.

Buruiana was assigned to home duty after her arrest, pending the completion of a department administrative investigation, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said last month. No update was available on her current status with the LAPD.