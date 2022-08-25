LAPD Officer Reunites With 1-Year-Old After Saving His Life

A Los Angeles police officer jumped into action when a toddler stopped breathing right in front of him, and his body-worn camera captured the dramatic moments.

LAPD Officer Nick Ferara said the experience of seeing the child again after saving the 1-year-old's life was "super weird."

"But I love it. Weird in a good way, weird in a good way. I’m so happy for the family. I was glad I was there to help you, a wonderful feeling," he said.

Dramatic body camera video showed Ferara jumping into action when 1-year-old Louis Benitez had a seizure while in the lobby of LAPD's Harbor Station in San Pedro.

As the boy’s father tries to revive him with cold water, Ferara performs CPR.

"I put the child to my ear. I hear the heart racing really fast but I couldn’t hear or feel the lungs moving at all so I was terrified," Ferara said.

His emotions were not evident as he calmly continued life saving measures in the video.

"It felt like hours wondering what to do next. Nothing in my mind said the baby was going to die so that kept me motivated but it was the scariest thing in my life by far. Within moments the baby started breathing again," he said.

The officer’s heroics did not end there.

On Thursday, he rescued a four-legged friend in need.

He found a cute canine abandoned in a vacant lot filled with trash. Ferara bathed and fed the dog who is now at the shelter waiting to be adopted.

As for the toddler, he is doing well and his family is beyond grateful.

"He did a great job. They reacted very fast because they were all busy doing something and they left everything," Jennifer Rodriguez, the child's mother, said.

"The police, thank you for everything," the boy's father Louis Sr. said.