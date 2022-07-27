elysian park

Man With Pellet Gun Killed in Lincoln Heights Police Shooting

Officers responded to the area east of Dodger Stadium after a witness reported seeing a man with a firearm.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A man was hospitalized Wednesday July 27, 2022 following a shooting in Los Angeles' Elysian Park area.
NBCLA

A man was killed Wednesday following a police shooting in Los Angeles' Lincoln Heights area.

The shooting was reported at about 11 a.m. at Avenue 19 and Broadway. The man who was shot died at a hospital.

An LAPD traffic officer was investigating a crash at around 11 a.m. near Elysian Park when someone approached and said there was a man with a handgun just down the street, according to the LAPD.

The officer requested backup. When officers arrived, the man pointed what appeared to be a handgun at them and officers opened fire, police said.

Details about the man's identity were not immediately available.

Police initially said the man had a gun but investigators later determined that it was a pellet gun resembling a firearm, the LAPD said.

No officers were injured.

Police closed roads in the area for the investigation, which continued for hours. The location is just east of Dodger Stadium, where LA was playing the Nationals in and early afternoon game.

