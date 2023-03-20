LAUSD Offers Parents and Students Resources Ahead of Potential Worker Strike

More than half a million families across Los Angeles are bracing for school closures as LAUSD union workers prepare to go on a possible three-day strike.

Last minute efforts are being made by LAUSD officials to halt the strike and make negotiations but parents are being urged to plan for the worst.

The LAUSD has sent multiple messages to parents letting them know that if workers go through with the strike, schools will close.

The California Public Employment Relations Board has rejected LAUSD’s request for an injunction claiming a strike by SEIU Local 99 members was unlawful, however the board's decision says they do have a right to protest and continue moving forward.

Resources for parents and students

Multiple webinars will be held on Monday by LAUSD officials to help inform parents about any latest updates and what they need to know ahead of potential school closures.

Students and families, in preparation for possible school closures on 3/21-3/23, the @LASchools Family Academy invites you to learn about the Family and Student Resource Guide. https://t.co/ENXSZ8Z7WN pic.twitter.com/G6FdwKbYLV — Los Angeles Unified (@LASchools) March 18, 2023

The district is sending home instructional packets, supplies and technological devices for students to use. They will also be offering student supervision at selected schools. Student supervision will be offered from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at select elementary, middle and high schools.

They will also be offering six grab-and-go meals that can be picked up Tuesday to help cover breakfast and lunch over three days.

Meals will be distributed Tuesday beginning at 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Sixteen LA County parks will be extending their "Every Body Plays Program" and operating hours at two nature centers Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. They will serve students during the possible LAUSD strike and provide free meals.

List of 16 parks with adjusted schedules:

Belvedere Park (4914 E. Cesar Chavez Ave. Los Angeles, CA 9002)

City Terrace Park (1126 N. Hazard Ave, E. Los Angeles, CA 90063)

Obregon Park (4021 E. First St. Los Angeles, CA 90063)

Saybrook Park (6250 East Northside Dr. East Los Angeles, CA 90022)

Ruben Salazar Park (3864 Whittier Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90023)

Athens Park (12603 S. Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90061)

Bethune Park (1244 E. 61st St. Los Angeles, CA 9000)

Helen Keller Park (1045 W. 126th St Los Angeles, CA 90044)

Jesse Owens Park (9651 S. Western Ave Los Angeles, CA 90047)

Earvin Magic Johnson Park (905 E. El Segundo Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90059)

Roosevelt Park (7600 Graham Ave. Los Angeles CA 90001)

Ted Watkins Park (1335 E. 103rd St. Los Angeles, CA 90002)

Leon H Washington Park (8908 S. Maie Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90002)

Victoria Park (419 Martin Luther King Jr. St. Carson, CA 90746)

El Cariso Park (13100 Hubbard St. Sylmar, CA 91342)

Crescenta Valley Park (3901 Dunsmore Ave. Glendale, CA 91214)

Nature centers with extended hours and programs:

Deane Dana Friendship Park and Nature Center (1805 W. 9th St. San Pedro, CA 90732)

Stoneview Nature Center (5950 Stoneview Dr. Culver City, CA 90232)

Libraries across LA County are also stepping in and offering free programs for students as well as meals.

The LAUSD also has a family hotline that has information and resources to help families prepare for at-home learning and school updates.

"We continue to send messages to the leadership of the union that we are willing to negotiate 24/7, both day and night," said LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, in an interview with NBC4.

LAUSD is preparing for a strike. Teachers will be potentially leaving the classroom in solidarity with another union which represents bus drivers, cafeteria workers and custodians among others. NBC4’s Conan Nolan talks with Alberto Carvalho, the Superintendent of LAUSD and Max Arias, the head of Service Employees International Union Local 99.

One of the teacher's unions, UTLA which represents about 30,000 teachers is standing in solidarity with SEIU which represents about 30,000 cafeteria workers, bus drivers and other district staff.

Both groups are asking for better wages, benefits, hours for part-time employees and improved maintenance on campuses.

The district says they are offering 5% wage increases over the next few years plus bonuses.

The groups have until tonight to try and work out a deal before the possible strike is set to begin Tuesday. There are also many LAUSD parents that support the union workers and are participating in rallies of their own.

The union has announced multiple events throughout the three days which include multiple rallies and news conferences.

Tuesday:

4:30 a.m. picket lines at Van Nuys Bus Yard, 16200 Roscoe Blvd.

7 a.m. news conference at Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools, 701 S. Catalina St., Los Angeles;

1 p.m. rally at LAUSD Headquarters, 333 South Beaudry Ave., Los Angeles.

Wednesday:

4:30 a.m. picket lines at Gardena Bus Yard, 18421 S. Hoover St.;

7 a.m. news conference and picketing at Polytechnic High School, 12431 Roscoe Blvd., Sun Valley;

11 a.m. rally at LAUSD Local District Office, 2151 N. Soto St., Los Angeles.

Thursday:

4:30 a.m. picket lines at BD Bus Yard 774 E. 17th St., Los Angeles;

7 a.m. news conference and picket lines at Banneker Career Transition Center, 14024 San Pedro St., Los Angeles;

1 p.m. rally at location to be determined.

City News Service contributed to this reporting.