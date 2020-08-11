LAUSD To Vote On Tentative Labor Agreement

The Los Angeles Unified School Board will vote Tuesday on a tentative agreement with the union representing teachers on how to proceed with distanced learning next week as campuses remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

United Teachers Los Angeles and the LAUSD have reached the tentative agreement that will require approval by the school board as well as a vote of union members. If approved, it will remain in immediate effect through Dec. 31 or until students are back on campuses for regular instruction.

In the meantime, school campuses will physically remain closed, even though Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Austin Beutner said the year will still start the week of Aug. 17 -- although actual instruction will not actually begin until Aug. 20, following several orientation days. No date has been set for resuming on-campus learning, with Beutner saying the risk remains too high.

Beutner and labor representatives have detailed some of the fall plans designed to support teachers and staff members who are deemed essential workers under state guidelines. The work plan for the 2020-21 school year, Beutner noted, was created by bringing together students and families, teachers and staff, school leaders, labor partners and community organizations that met with health experts, reviewed ideas from other school districts and coordinated with state and local health and education authorities.

“The goal is to have as much teacher-led interaction with students as possible,” Beutner said, noting that revamped distanced learning -- mostly online -- “will have more structure and standards and increased interaction between teachers and students.”

Schools will provide one-on-one support both in person and online, for students who need it most, he said. A Step Up Tutoring program was announced Monday that utilizes volunteers from across the country -- screened individuals who are trained students or college graduates -- to provide K-8 students with their assistance outside of the regular school day.

Highlights of the tentative agreement reached between the district and teachers include: an average school day from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.; targeted small group instruction; daily attendance; opportunities for small group and independent student work; social emotional support; instructional training; flexibility for teachers to work on campus or from home; office hours for students and families to connect with teachers; and more.

“When LAUSD campuses closed in March, educators, parents and students had to adapt to an emergency moment, and over just a few days,” UTLA Bargaining Co-Chair Arlene Inouye said. “This time, it was important to think through the challenges and to incorporate feedback from that experience -- using information from a parent and member survey and feedback from members -- which is reflected in this final agreement.”

LAUSD also will continue to ensure that every student has a device and internet connection at home, Beutner said.

“The first few days of school will be spent continuing to train teachers and giving them time to plan together for the start of instruction. We'll also use that time to make sure students are connected with their school, have a chance to meet their teachers and have the devices and internet access and the appropriate textbooks and instructional materials.”

Beutner promised that students at all levels would have “consistent schedules” with clear sets of expectations for teachers, students and families. Resource guides and checklists will be included with instructional materials.

Teachers also will be provided with childcare.

“In order to support all who work in schools, we will be providing childcare at schools for those who are working at school sites,” he said, noting that schools are being cleaned and supplied with personal protective equipment for those workers and their children -- practices that will continue once all students are able to come back to the classroom.

Some stakeholders have been critical of the remote learning plan for the fall.

The nonprofit Innovate Public Schools and a group called Parent Revolution issued the following joint statement: “The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education will vote on a new remote learning plan negotiated between the district and United Teachers Los Angeles... The result is a plan that assures the failures from the wasted spring semester will continue into the fall. Instruction and learning time fall short of any common sense plan for a quality education. The resources available to students and teachers alike are woefully insufficient. Transparency and accountability are nonexistent.”