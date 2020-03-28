LAX FlyAway Service Times Change After Ridership Falls Nearly 30%

Due to decreased ridership amid the coronavirus pandemic, Los Angeles World will reduce the frequency of FlyAway bus service on the Van Nuys and Union Station routes, and temporarily suspend operations on the Hollywood and Long Beach lines.

"Ridership has declined sharply since the beginning of March, with 29.4 percent fewer riders March 1-23 than the same period last year," according to LAWA.

On March 23, 1,047 passengers rode FlyAway buses, down 72 percent from

the same day in 2019, LAWA reported.

Factors contributing to the decline in ridership are believed to include an 87.5 percent reduction in LAX passenger numbers and telecommuting and other measures in response to social distancing orders," according to LAWA.

The new schedule will provide service every half-hour between Los Angeles International Airport and both the Van Nuys and Union Station stops, and overnight service will be suspended. The cost for a one-way trip on both routes remains $9.75.

Van Nuys FlyAway hours:

First bus to LAX will leave Van Nuys at 3 a.m.

Last bus to LAX leaves Van Nuys at 11 p.m.

First bus leaves LAX for Van Nuys at 5:30 a.m.

Last bus leaves LAX for Van Nuys at 1:15 a.m.

Union Station FlyAway hours:

First bus will leave Union Station at 5 a.m.

Final trip to LAX leaves at 11:30 p.m.

First bus leaves LAX for Union Station at 5:40 a.m.

Last bus leaves LAX for Union Station at 11:40 p.m.

All departure times from LAX are at Terminal 1, with guests being picked up from Terminals 2-7 and Tom Bradley shortly thereafter.

LAWA is continuing Union Station and Van Nuys FlyAway service for essential employees who rely on the bus to commute to and from work.

"With the reduced passenger volume, all buses are able to comply with the mandatory social distancing orders and operators have implemented additional deep cleaning protocols for each bus," according to LAWA. "LAWA will continue to evaluate service and schedules as the COVID-19 crisis continues, and throughout the future recovery period."

The Van Nuys parking structure remains open. The cost to park at Van Nuys is $5 per day for passenger vehicles. Passengers are encouraged to review the new schedule here.