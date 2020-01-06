LAX

LAX Travelers Might Want to Allow Extra Time With Demonstration Planned for Monday

The taxi drivers' demonstration comes about two months after the airport rolled out a new ride-share and taxi policy

By Staff Report

Getty

A Korean Air plane lands as taxis are lined up at the new ‘LAX-it’ ride-hail passenger pickup lot at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on November 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The airport has instituted a ban on Lyft, Uber and taxi curbside pickups as airport construction increases during a modernization program. Passengers have complained of long wait times and confusion at the pickup area, especially during peak hours. Passengers must depart their terminal and then ride a shuttle bus or walk to the separate pickup lot. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Travelers should allow extra time to get to the Central Terminal Area Monday at Los Angeles International Airport because taxi drivers plan a demonstration to demand the right to resume curbside pickups, airport officials said.

The demonstration is scheduled for between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., airport officials said.

Taxi drivers plan to rally at 10:45 a.m. at the Authorized Taxicab Supervision lot at 6150 W. 96th St., then march to the Clifton A. Moore Administration Building at 1 World Way for a 12:30 p.m. news conference, according to the Taxi Workers Alliance of Los Angeles. They are expected to walk on the sidewalk around the arrival level.

The demonstration comes about two months after the airport rolled out a new ride-share and taxi policy that requires all travelers leaving the airport to take the LAX-It shuttle to a nearby pickup lot.

"While the demonstration is not expected to impact flight operations, the activity may impact traffic at and around LAX," airport officials said in a statement.

Additional officers will be on duty to try to keep traffic flowing.

LAX Dec 16, 2019

Founded in 1983 to Serve LAX, SuperShuttle is Going Out of Business

streets of shame Dec 20, 2019

Welcome to LAX: One of LA’s Biggest Homeless Encampments

Nov 30, 2019

Navigating LAX-it in 5 Easy Steps: How to Use Ride-Shares, Taxis at LAX

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LAX
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us