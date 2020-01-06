LAX Travelers Might Want to Allow Extra Time With Demonstration Planned for Monday

Travelers should allow extra time to get to the Central Terminal Area Monday at Los Angeles International Airport because taxi drivers plan a demonstration to demand the right to resume curbside pickups, airport officials said.

The demonstration is scheduled for between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., airport officials said.

Taxi drivers plan to rally at 10:45 a.m. at the Authorized Taxicab Supervision lot at 6150 W. 96th St., then march to the Clifton A. Moore Administration Building at 1 World Way for a 12:30 p.m. news conference, according to the Taxi Workers Alliance of Los Angeles. They are expected to walk on the sidewalk around the arrival level.

The demonstration comes about two months after the airport rolled out a new ride-share and taxi policy that requires all travelers leaving the airport to take the LAX-It shuttle to a nearby pickup lot.

"While the demonstration is not expected to impact flight operations, the activity may impact traffic at and around LAX," airport officials said in a statement.

Additional officers will be on duty to try to keep traffic flowing.