Lights, camera, action! Inglewood prepares for grand opening of luxurious IMAX dine-in cinema

For the first time in nearly three decades, Inglewood will have its own movie theater starting tomorrow with the opening of a 12-screen Cinépolis multiplex and IMAX, which will also mark the first retailer to open at what is envisioned as a sprawling Hollywood Park shopping and entertainment complex in the shadow of SoFi Stadium.

The Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas Inglewood IMAX boasts 1,236 seats in a 55,137-square-foot concept that also features a cocktail lounge with indoor and outdoor seating and large-screen TVs allowing the space to double as a sports bar.

The theaters feature all-leather reclining seats, along with in-theater dining service, allowing patrons to order food and drinks from their seats at the push of a button. The complex is billed as one of the few IMAX theaters in the world with in-seat dining service.

"As we continue to innovate our concepts to meet the needs of our ever-evolving moviegoers, we are exceptionally thrilled to introduce such a special cinema experience to the Inglewood community,'' Luis Olloqui, CEO of Mexico-based Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, said in a statement.

“Immersive by design, our latest partnership with IMAX provides cutting-edge entertainment coupled with refined luxury and convenience to underscore Hollywood Park's status as a world-class sports and entertainment destination for all to enjoy.”

The theater includes a full bar and kitchen, with the menu ranging from snacks such as nachos and fried pickles to burgers, sandwiches, pizza, wings, tacos and Middle Easters, Southwest and Asian bowls.

According to operators, it will offer rotating daily discounts, including a happy hour, half-price theater tickets every Tuesday and $6 Bloody Marys and mimosas on Sundays.

“From the beginning, our local community identified the movie theater as being an important component of the Hollywood Park project, and with the opening of Cinépolis, this will be the first movie theater in Inglewood in

nearly 30 years,'' Jason Gannon, managing director of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, said in a statement.

“We look forward to welcoming Inglewood and greater Los Angeles to enjoy Cinépolis' incredible entertainment experience and share in (Rams owner) Stan Kroenke's vision to turn Hollywood Park into a year-round destination for the community.”

The 300-acre Hollywood Park property south of the Kia Forum east of Prairie Avenue is anchored by SoFi Stadium, but it will also feature an 890,000- square-foot retail space, along with office and park space.

Other businesses that have already committed to joining the retail space include Three Weavers Brewery, Iconix Fitness Gym, Red Bay Coffee, Grilled Fraiche, Antojitos Martin and Sky's Gourmet Tacos.