Long Beach Offering Chance to Win Nintendo Switch or Hotel Stay for Getting Vaccinated

Long Beach is offering residents who receive a coronavirus vaccine the chance to win a Nintendo Switch or a two-night stay at a local hotel, officials said Monday.

In the city's latest incentive program to encourage inoculations, people who get their first dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or their one and only dose of Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine through Saturday at any city-run vaccination site will automatically be entered into a drawing to win their choice of either prize.

The consent of a parent or guardian is required for those under the age of 18.

“We are going to continue to provide incentives and new ideas to get residents vaccinated,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “We continue to vaccinate folks every day and these drawings are another way of reaching different populations.”

Participating hotels include Hilton Long Beach, Marriott Long Beach, Hotel Maya, Golden Sails Hotel, The Westin Long Beach, Renaissance Long Beach Hotel and Staybridge Suites Long Beach Airport.

Drawings will take place daily and winners will be notified by phone and/or email. Winning prizes can be picked up or delivered by mail.

Last week, the city offered two free tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific to anyone receiving their first COVID-19 vaccine. That incentive expired Saturday.

A total of 53,223 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Long Beach, which has its own health department. The city has also logged 934 deaths from the virus, according to figures released Monday that cover data recorded as of Friday.