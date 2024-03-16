Long Beach police respond to large gathering of teens, fight and shooting near The Pike

Police in Long Beach responded to a shooting roughly an hour after officers conducted extra patrol near The Pike Outlets due to reports of more than 100 teenagers at the shopping plaza amid a rumored event for a smash-and-grab at the stores.

Shops and restaurants at the Pike closed early on Saturday after a large crowd of teenagers showed up at the plaza. The Long Beach Police Department said it was made aware of a planned gathering that circulated on social media, resulting in the influx of teen visitors.

“When I drove here, there was a lot of police and stuff, and then from rumors, I heard there was going to be a Snapchat event where they were going to meet up and do smash-and-grabs,” said Tony Cruz, who lives in the city.

Out of an abundance of caution, businesses at the plaza shut down early.

At about 5:30 p.m., officers witnessed a fight between two people – one of them being a teenage girl. Details on what led up to the violence were unclear, but both parties were arrested.

Less than an hour after the fight, officers responded to a shooting about two blocks away from the Pike. A teenage boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound in his lower body and was taken to a nearby hospital. He is expected to recover.

The Long Beach Police Department said information on the gunman and a possible motive remain unclear. The investigation is ongoing.