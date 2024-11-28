Long Beach small businesses get early start to attract customers for the holidays

Small businesses in Long Beach are getting a head start on the holiday rush in an effort to attract more customers before the busy shopping season.

It’s already hustle and bustle at some businesses along Atlantic Avenue in North Long Beach, where stores are putting their best foot forward to boost sales for the holiday season.

“It’s been hard to keep up, but we have such a great clientele and our customers are amazing and loyal,” said Lisa Luna of The Better Half Boutique.

Luna, who is one of three employees at the store, said she’s grateful the boutique has been fortunate with an increase in foot traffic and online business sales since the pandemic. However, she said there’s always a lingering concern for small businesses.

“We all have that feat of what if we don’t make it? What if the season isn’t as busy,” she said.

In addition to concerns of sales success, the shopping district has been hit by crime and vandalism.

“My buddy actually owns a barber shop down from here and they’ve been broken into,” said Daniel Garay, who lives in the area.

“Everybody is struggling,” he said. “Small businesses are struggling. If we can keep the business here, it will help them and it’s going to help our community.”

Black Friday and Small Business Saturday will still be big days for these businesses and they hope customers will come not just then, but all year round.