Long Beach

Officers in SWAT standoff with man wanted in connection with 2 deaths in Long Beach

The standoff stretched into Monday afternoon after the discovery of a shooting victim and a fatally injured man.

By Jonathan Lloyd

The scene of a standoff Monday Sept. 16, 2024 in Long Beach.
NBCLA

Officers were in a standoff Monday afternoon with a man sought in connection with two deaths in a Long Beach neighborhood.

Officers responded at about 11 a.m. to the 300 block of East 63rd Street after a report of a shooting. They found a woman with gunshot wounds to the upper body and an injured man.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The man -- details about his injuries were not immediately available -- died at the scene. The woman died at a hospital.

A man wanted in connection with the deaths entered a nearby building. Officers set up a perimeter around the building and are attempting to speak with the man.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

SWAT officers are at the location.

Details about a motive for the shooting was not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us