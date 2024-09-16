Officers in SWAT standoff with man wanted in connection with 2 deaths in Long Beach

Officers were in a standoff Monday afternoon with a man sought in connection with two deaths in a Long Beach neighborhood.

Officers responded at about 11 a.m. to the 300 block of East 63rd Street after a report of a shooting. They found a woman with gunshot wounds to the upper body and an injured man.

The man -- details about his injuries were not immediately available -- died at the scene. The woman died at a hospital.

A man wanted in connection with the deaths entered a nearby building. Officers set up a perimeter around the building and are attempting to speak with the man.

SWAT officers are at the location.

Details about a motive for the shooting was not immediately available.