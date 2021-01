Long-time Los Angeles City Councilman Tom LaBonge passed away Thursday according to his son, Thomas LaBonge.

LaBonge represented the 4th district, serving from 2001 to 2015. He won a special election to fill the seat left vacant by the death of long-time council member John Ferraro, according to his wiki page.

Thomas LaBonge told NBCLA tonight the family still did not know what caused the former councilman's death.