Los Alamitos

Los Alamitos High School students create video to get classmate a new adaptive bike

Film students at the school created a video as part of a campaign for Brady Flagg's new bike.

By Ted Chen

Brady Flagg is pictured in a video created by classmates at Los Alamitos High School.
Los Alamitos High School

Brady Flagg's classmates describe the 17-year-old boy as a manifestation of joy.

That spirt is so infectious that when Brady's fellow film students found out he needed a new way of getting around, they made a video to help him get it.

The film his classmates created is part of a campaign is to get Brady, who has cerebral palsy, enough votes to win a contest for the new adaptive bicycle that will allow him to ride with his family.

It wasn’t too hard to get people behind the production. The filmmakers are among the legions of students at Los Alamitos High School who were long ago won over by the giant size of Brady’s heart.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“Brady has always been such an incredible person such an incredible soul and incredible person to know," film student Danielle Townzen said.

“He loves interacting with people he loves making friends he’s not shy to talk to anyone whatsoever," said film student Jaden Robert.

The voting ended Wednesday. Official results won’t be announced until Thursday, but it seemed almost certain to his fellow students that Brady was going to win his new bike.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Sherman Oaks 2 hours ago

Security camera video shows trash bin fire set outside Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks

Long Beach 2 hours ago

Former case workers say they're haunted by deaths at Long Beach homeless transition center

"When I took a ride on it I thought, 'Wow this bike is so good to ride,'" Brady said.

Brady’s mother told NBC4 she’s overwhelmed by the level of support. She said it’s good to see that there is still kindness in the world.

Caused by damage that occurs to the developing brain, most often before birth, cerebral palsy affects movement and posture.

This article tagged under:

Los Alamitos
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us