Los Angeles Animal Services Monday encouraged people who have adopted from the city's shelters to submit stories about how their pet has changed their lives to give the department a chance to receive up to $100,000 in grant funding.

In partnership with BOBS from Skechers, the Petco Foundation is granting more than $750,000 from its Holiday Wishes program to qualified animal welfare organizations across the country.

"We're calling on all L.A. Animal Services adopters to help us earn a lifesaving grant award this holiday season from the Petco Foundation by sharing their stories,'' LAAS General Manager Brenda Barnette said. "Thank you for choosing adoption. Now you can make our holiday wishes come true by helping us earn lifesaving funds to bring more pets in need together with loving families.''



Awards range from $5,000 to $100,000, and adopters with winning submissions will receive a Petco shopping spree of up to $1,000 and a prize pack with BOBS from Skechers shoes.

People who have adopted from LAAS are asked to submit stories of 500 words or less about how their pets changed their lives, with a photo or video of themselves with the pet. Submissions are due by Sept. 23, and only the first 10,000 submissions will be considered.

LAAS asks those who submit stories to include the organization's contact information, Los Angeles Department of Animal Services, Brenda Barnette, Ani.socialmedia@lacity.org, 888-452-7381, Federal Tax ID Number 95-6000735.



More information can be found at petcofoundation.org/holidaywishes.

