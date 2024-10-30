Los Angeles NICU babies celebrate their first Halloween in style

Babies in a Los Angeles neonatal intensive care unit were dressed in adorable costumes based on children's book characters to celebrate Halloween in style.

The fun-sized costumes, made with velcro adhesive to allow parents to safely and easily dress their babies, handsewn by a group of volunteers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Parents love the tradition, according to Bevin Merideth, the associate director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

“It allows them to celebrate their child’s first Halloween,” Meredith said. “They take the costumes home as a keepsake to show their babies how much they’ve grown.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

The spooky lineup featured a tiger, Supergirl, Dr. Suess characters and even a tiny gymnast with a medal.

“I'm trying not to cry, honestly,” said Merry Doerning, NICU mother. “Having the holidays be made just as special being in the NICU is unforgettable. This is something we’ll cherish forever.”