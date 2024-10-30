Halloween

Los Angeles NICU babies celebrate their first Halloween in style

Cedars-Sinai NICU families took a break from medical worries to celebrate the spooky season. 

By Sahana Patel

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Babies in a Los Angeles neonatal intensive care unit were dressed in adorable costumes based on children's book characters to celebrate Halloween in style.

The fun-sized costumes, made with velcro adhesive to allow parents to safely and easily dress their babies, handsewn by a group of volunteers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Parents love the tradition, according to Bevin Merideth, the associate director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

“It allows them to celebrate their child’s first Halloween,” Meredith said. “They take the costumes home as a keepsake to show their babies how much they’ve grown.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

The spooky lineup featured a tiger, Supergirl, Dr. Suess characters and even a tiny gymnast with a medal.  

“I'm trying not to cry, honestly,” said Merry Doerning, NICU mother. “Having the holidays be made just as special being in the NICU  is unforgettable. This is something we’ll cherish forever.”

Halloween 8 hours ago

New York orthodontist turns office into ‘Beetlejuice' experience

Marina del Rey Oct 21

Make for Marina del Rey for a free weekend of pre-Halloween fun

This article tagged under:

Halloween
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us