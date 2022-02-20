coronavirus pandemic

Los Angeles County's COVID Hospitalizations Fall to 1,391

The number of COVID-positive hospital patients in LA County has seen a huge drop from the middle of last month, according to state figures.

By City News Service

The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has fallen to 1,391, down from 1,502 one day earlier and a huge drop from the middle of last month, when it stood at over 4,800, according to the latest state figures released Sunday.

Of those patients, 301 were in intensive care, down from 305 the previous day.

The latest numbers came as local health officials reported another 58 deaths associated with COVID-19 and 2,780 new positive COVID tests. The number of cases and deaths likely reflect reporting delays over the weekend, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Sunday's numbers brought the county's cumulative totals to 2,782,953 cases and 30,356 fatalities since the pandemic began.

The rolling average rate of people testing positive for the virus was 1.9% as of Sunday, down from 2% Saturday, 2.2% Friday, and 3% last Monday.

The ongoing dip in hospitalizations prompted the county last week to drop its mask-wearing requirement for outdoor mega-events and in outdoor spaces at schools and child-care centers. The county's indoor masking mandate remains in effect, even though the state lifted its indoor mask-wearing rule.

The county rule will remain in place until its transmission rate -- as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- falls to the "moderate" level and stays there for two weeks. That requires the county to reach a rate of infection rate of 50 per 100,000 residents. As of Friday, the county's rate was 300 per 100,000.

That rate has been steadily dropping, and Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that at the current pace, the county will reach the "moderate" rate by March 16, meaning the indoor mask mandate would lift by March 30.

According to figures released last week, 82% of eligible residents aged 5 and over have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine, while 74% are fully vaccinated, and 36% are fully vaccinated and received a booster shot.

Of the county's overall 10.3 million population, 78% have had at least one dose, 70% are fully vaccinated and 34% have received a booster shot.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

