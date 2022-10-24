Los Angeles District 13 Tenant Relief Applications Open

What to Know The registration process begins this Monday, October 24 and ends on November 4, at 11:59 p.m.

The program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in the district who earn 80% or less of the area median income.

Tenants and owners residing in District 13 of Los Angeles will be able to apply, starting this Monday, for help paying rent.

The registration process begins this Monday, October 24 and ends on November 4, at 11:59 p.m.

The aid comes from a $3 million fund approved in early October by the Los Angeles City Council.

O'Farrell said it's unclear how many people the program would help until it's fully signed up, but his office said it's expected to help "thousands" of renters and family homeowners in the district.

Based on eligibility requirements, a family of two earning up to $76,250 or a family of four earning up to $95,300 would qualify for the program.