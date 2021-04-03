Gas prices

LA Gas Prices Rise to Highest Levels Since November 2019

The average price has risen 72.6 cents since the start of the year, mainly because of a run of 59 increases in 60 days totaling 57.9 cents that ended March 21 with a decrease of one-tenth of a cent.

By City News Service

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday for the ninth time in 11 days, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $3.958, its highest amount since Nov. 20, 2019.

The average price has risen 3.4 cents over the past 11 days, including one-tenth of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 1.6 cents more than one week ago, 19.4 cents higher than one month ago and 90.1 cents greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose three-tenths of a cent to $3.937, one day after dropping two-tenths of a cent. It is 1.5 cents more than one week ago, 19.1 cents higher than one month ago and 90.2 cents greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has risen 72.9 cents since the start of the year to its highest amount since Nov. 18, 2019, mainly because of a run of 72 increases in 73 days totaling 68.1 cents that ended March 20 with a decrease of two-tenths of a cent.

