Los Angeles

Los Angeles to Reopen Nearly 30 Pools in Time for Heat Wave

Pools will become available for swim lessons, aquatic sports and the junior lifeguard program Saturday. All participants must follow COVID-19 guidelines.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks will reopen nearly 30 of its pools Monday, June 14, just in time for an anticipated heat wave.

Pools will be open from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. weekends through Sunday.

Pools will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. or 11 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. weekends from June 21-Aug. 14. From Aug. 15-Sept. 6, pools will be open 2-6 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. weekends.

The list of the pools that will be reopening will be released Monday. The department expects to reopen more pools as summer progresses.

Registration for swim lessons and activities can be made at swimla.org. Information about open pools is available at the department's website, laparks.org.

