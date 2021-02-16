Los Angeles Zoo Reopens With Additional Safety Protocols

The Los Angeles Zoo will reopen to the public Tuesday with visitors being encouraged to stay six feet, or "a zebra apart," to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Zoo officials said they have modified the zoo experience to make it safer for guests and conform to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's safety protocols. This is the first time the zoo has been open since the most recent COVID-19 regional stay-at-home order went into effect on Dec. 7.

LA Zoo

Visitors should expect to be asked not to put their hands -- or noses -- against the glass as well as:

An online reservation-based ticketing system for all visitors, including members;

Limited capacity within the zoo;

Face covering requirements for all staff and guests who are 2 years old and older (with animal-themed masks for sale in the gift shop);

Enhanced cleaning procedures for high-contact surfaces and restrooms;

Hand sanitizer stations throughout the zoo;

One-way traffic pathways throughout the zoo to allow for physical distancing among guests;

Signs reminding people to physical distance, as well as markers and physical barriers placed throughout the zoo;

The closure of high touch areas, including the Papiano Playpark, the contact yard at the Winnick Family Children's Zoo, and the Tom Mankiewicz Conservation Carousel;

The closure of indoor and enclosed exhibits;

The closure of indoor dining; and

Suspension of in-person talks, presentations and events.

LA Zoo

Admission is $22 for adults and $17 for children between the ages of two and 12. People can make reservations at www.lazoo.org/reopening.