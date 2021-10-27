mega millions

Sun Valley Liquor Store Customer Wins a Hefty $2.5 Million Lottery Prize

A ticket matching all numbers except the Mega number in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing is worth more than $2.5 million.

Mega Millions lottery tickets sit inside a convenience store in Lower Manhattan, October 23, 2018 in New York City.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images (File)

A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the north San Fernando Valley missed the Mega number, but matched five numbers in Tuesday night's drawing.

The winning ticket sold at Jerry's Liquor on Saticoy Street in Sun Valley is worth $2,694,898. It was not immediately clear Wednesday morning whether anyone claimed the prize.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing will grow to $22 million.

investing Oct 5

A Single Ticket Hit Powerball's $699.8 Million Jackpot. Here's the Winner's Tax Bill

Powerball Aug 4

Powerball Adds Another Day

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 6, 14, 19, 56, 62 and the Mega number was 9. The estimated jackpot was $20 million.

The drawing was the first since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

Security camera video shows a man grab two lottery display cases from businesses in San Dimas.
Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

mega millions
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us