A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the north San Fernando Valley missed the Mega number, but matched five numbers in Tuesday night's drawing.

The winning ticket sold at Jerry's Liquor on Saticoy Street in Sun Valley is worth $2,694,898. It was not immediately clear Wednesday morning whether anyone claimed the prize.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing will grow to $22 million.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 6, 14, 19, 56, 62 and the Mega number was 9. The estimated jackpot was $20 million.

The drawing was the first since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

