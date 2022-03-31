2 Arrested in Grand Theft at Louis Vuitton Store in Beverly Hills

What to Know Grand theft was reported at the Louis Vuitton Store on Rodeo Drive.

A grand theft was under investigation at a Louis Vuitton Store in Beverly Hills Thursday, police said.

The grand theft was reported after 2 p.m.

The store is located in the 200 block of N. Rodeo Drive.

Two people were arrested in connection with the crime.

The theft comes a week after smash-and-grab thieves destroyed the window of a store on Beverly Drive, making off with millions of dollars worth of jewelry.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police at 310-285-2125. Anonymous reports can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

