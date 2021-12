A 3.0-magnitude earthquake shook part of the Inland Empire late on Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at 11:16 a.m. about .7 miles north northwest of Yucaipa, in San Bernardino County. The quake had a depth of 11.1 km, or 6.89 miles.

Early reports on the USGS Community Internet Map for the quake showed people in Banning who felt light shaking.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.