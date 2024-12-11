Wildfires

‘I gotta get my horse!' Malibu's equestrian community reeling from Franklin Fire

Horse owners hope their animals will have some place to return to as stables are often the first to burn in wildfires. 

By Gordon Tokumatsu

NBC Universal, Inc.

Horse owners in the Malibu equestrian community breathed a sigh of relief Tuesday after they managed to get their horses out from the Franklin Fire area overnight.

Many of them said they had an early morning scare from the fire as they rushed to take their horses to a large animal shelter set up at Pierce College in Woodland Hills. 

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“I was there at three in the morning,” Jocelyn Writer said following the harrowing night as she saved her horse Cashew from his stable in the direct line of the fire. “I was just driving into flames and I was like, ‘I gotta get my horse!’”

Cashew and a dozen other horses have water and food away from the flames and smoke at the Pierce College shelter, which can easily house 200 horses.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

California Wildfires 7 hours ago

Live updates: Franklin Fire damages homes and forces evacuations in Malibu

Malibu 4 hours ago

How to stay safe when driving near a wildfire 

The college’s president said the shelter can be expanded to accommodate more animals as the school staff is trained for a situation like this.

“We will stay open as long as we need to until the fire is over, and it’s safe for them to return,” Aracely Aguilar, the Pierce College President said. 

The hope is that the horses will have some place to return to as stables are often the first to burn in wildfires. 

This article tagged under:

WildfiresCalifornia WildfiresMalibu
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us