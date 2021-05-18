Orange County

Man Accused of Attempting to Stab Wife Charged with Attempted Murder

The man allegedly approached his estranged wife with kitchen knives in each hand at a flag football game, before their son saw him and alerted his mother.

By City News Service and Maggie More

An Anaheim man was charged Tuesday with attempting to kill his estranged wife at their son's flag football game in Garden Grove.

Russell Mathew Husges, 43, was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, both felonies, as well as single misdemeanor counts of disobeying a domestic relations court order and child abuse and endangerment. He also faces sentencing enhancement allegations of attempted premeditated murder and personal use of a deadly weapon.

Husges is accused of going to the Chapman Sports Complex at 11701 Knott St. about 7 p.m. Friday with kitchen knives in each hand and approaching his estranged wife, 40, before their nine-year-old son saw him and alerted his mother, according to Garden Grove police.

According to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney, the victim had been granted a family court order against her estranged husband a few weeks prior to the attack.

The woman turned around, saw the knife-wielding suspect and got up and ran onto a playing field shouting for help, police said.

Husges allegedly chased her around the field until one of the coaches and an off-duty police officer tackled him and got the knives away from him, police said.

If convicted, Husges faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, the DA office release states. He is currently held in the Orange County Jail.

