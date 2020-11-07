East Los Angeles

Man and Woman Shot to Death in East Los Angeles Saturday Night

The shooting was reported at 7:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of East Olympic Boulevard, according to Deputy Grace Medrano of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

By City News Service

Getty Images

The two victims were found unresponsive in a parking lot at Olympic Boulevard and Indiana Street, Medrano said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and paramedics took the woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, she said.

No suspect description was available and the murder weapon was not found at the scene, Medrano said. It was not known whether the shootings were gang related.

Homicide detectives are conducting a crime scene investigation, Medrano said.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 323- 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

East Los AngelesshootingFatal
