Man and Woman Shot to Death in Long Beach Near Historic Bembridge House

Police are continuing to investigate the slayings of a man and woman who were shot to death on a Long Beach street, authorities said Sunday.

The victims were later identified as Long Beach residents Maricela Honorato, 44, and Juan Guizar-Gutierrez, 39, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Authorities described them as a couple.

The shooting occurred shortly before 7:50 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Park Circle, across from Drake Park, LBPD spokeswoman Arantxa Chavarria told City News Service.

Police were called to the location regarding a fight call. Police later said it was believed the shooting occurred outside, and it was not immediately known if the shooting was connected to the original fight call.

Officers found Guizar-Gutierrez on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. Honorato was lying in the street, suffering from a gunshot to the upper body.

Guizar-Gutierrez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics rushed Honorato to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Further details, including suspect information and possible motive, were not available, Chavarria said.

Long Beach police homicide detectives urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 562-570-7244 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.