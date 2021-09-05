Man Found Shot Dead in Parking Lot After Party in Panorama City

A 30-year-old Hawthorne man was shot dead Sunday morning while attending a party in a commercial area of Panorama City, authorities said.

Officers were flagged down at about 1:20 a.m. by citizens regarding a shooting in the 14600 block of Titus Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

They found Walter Morales lying in a parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Arriving paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives later learned that Morales had attended a party at the location, and discovered casings of different gun calibers at the crime scene.

Detectives were in the process of obtaining video evidence from several surveillance cameras at the location.

LAPD Valley Bureau homicide detectives urged anyone with information regarding the homicide to call them at 818-374-1925 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.