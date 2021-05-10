LAPD

Man Arrested For Firebombing LAPD Station in Canoga Park

By City News Service

A man was in custody Monday for allegedly firebombing the Los Angeles Police Department's Topanga Station in Canoga Park over the weekend, authorities said.

Jonathon Rosin, 24, of Los Angeles was arrested shortly after the non-injury incident that occurred about 1 a.m. Sunday at 21501 Schoenborn St., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Rosin was booked on suspicion of igniting an explosive device, and was being held on $500,000 bail, police said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Santa Barbara County 1 hour ago

Two Rescued From Boat Made Out of Plastic Buckets and Kiddie Pools

South LA 2 hours ago

SUV Driver Plows Into Home in South LA

According to police, Rosin approached the doors of the station and lit and then threw a glass bottle with a flammable liquid against the front of the building and ran off.

Officers chased him and arrested him, police said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LAPDLos AngelesCanoga Park
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us