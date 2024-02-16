Man arrested in unprovoked attack on Metro ambassador in Little Tokyo

A 30-year-old man was arrested Friday in an assault on a Metro transit ambassador in Little Tokyo.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Transit Services Division detectives found and arrested the suspect on suspicion of battery a day after the Thursday attack, which authorities said was unprovoked.

The attack happened on Thursday at about 7:30 a.m. According to LAPD, the suspect was walking on the platform of the Little Tokyo train station when he approached the employee and punched her in the face.

The employee suffered a swollen cheek and chipped tooth. She was treated at a hospital and later released.

Police officers scoped the area and observed the suspect walking around 5th Street and Olive Street around 4 p.m. He was later identified as Peter Pedroche and held on $50,000 bond.

LAPD Transit Services Division posted the update on Instagram: “In a matter of hours we found the suspect and arrested him. We will search for and arrest anyone who targets [Metro] employees.”

A motive for the attack is still unknown.

It was not immediately clear whether Pedroche has an attorney.