Man Believed Near Death from Carson Shooting During Robbery Attempt

A man is listed as death imminent at an area hospital, the result of a shooting Saturday during an attempted robbery in Carson, authorities said.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the 23400 block of South Avalon Boulevard, Deputy Shawn Du Busky of the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.

The man and his girlfriend, both in their mid-20s, were seated in a vehicle when they were approached by three men, also in their mid-20s, who attempted to rob the man of his wristwatch, Du Busky said.

“When the male victim refused, one or more of the suspects fired numerous rounds striking the male victim,” he said.

The woman drove the wounded man to a hospital, where he was not expected to survive, Du Bosky said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).