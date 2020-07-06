Man Charged in Crash That Killed Unborn Baby

A 27-year-old was charged Monday with causing a hit-and-run crash in Santa Ana that killed a pregnant woman's 8-month-old unborn baby.

Joel Giovanni Andalon was charged with a felony count of hit-and-run with permanent and serious injury and a misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license.

Andalon was arrested and booked Thursday afternoon and was being held without bail, according to Orange County Jail records.

The two-car crash occurred about 9:46 a.m. June 26 at First and Lacy streets, according to Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna. He said Andalon was speeding and crashed into a car turning left onto Lacy Steet.

The pregnant woman is a friend of Andalon and was in his car when the crash occurred, the corporal said. She underwent emergency surgery, but her baby was pronounced dead.

Police said two other people were injured in the crash, after which Andalon got out of his car and ran from the scene.

Last week, police released video of the crash in the hopes that investigators can interview the driver of a van that passed by the scene, in hopes the motorist may have witnessed the collision, Bertagna said.

Anyone who may have seen the crash was asked to call 714-245-8208 or 714-245-8200.

Andalon pleaded guilty March 29, 2019, to leading police on a chase and was sentenced to two years in prison.