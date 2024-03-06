Man charged in fatal stabbing at Long Beach chicken restaurant

An Orange County resident was charged with murder Wednesday for a man's stabbing death at a chicken restaurant in Long Beach.

Brandon Van Nguyen, 29, of Huntington Beach, was found Monday at Los Angeles International Airport, taken to the Long Beach City Jail and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers were sent to the area of East Second Street and Covina Avenue at about 1:06 a.m. Sunday regarding a stabbing inside a nearby business and found a man suffering from a wound to the upper body, police said.

Long Beach Fire Department paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

"The preliminary investigation indicates two groups of subjects were involved in a fight. During the fight, a male adult suspect stabbed the victim. The suspect and subjects fled the scene," police said in a statement.

It was unclear what may have led up to the fight at Dave's Hot Chicken at 5246 Second St.

The victim's name has not yet been released by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner pending notification of relatives.

Nguyen has remained behind bars without bail since his arrest.

He is due in a Long Beach courtroom for arraignment March 20, according to court records.