Man Charged with Kidnap, Rape of Woman in Orange County

A 28-year-old Santa Ana man was charged Thursday with abducting a woman from the Main Place Mall parking structure in Santa Ana and raping her in Orange.

According to court records, Quinnton Xavier Roberson, who was on probation, was accused of kidnapping a 19-year-old woman from the parking structure of the mall on Monday and forcing her to drive to a secluded parking lot in the 400 block of South Flower Street in Orange and raping her there.

He stole some personal property from her and fled, police alleged.

The victim was able to get to a nearby convenience store and call police.

Roberson is also charged with an attempted kidnapping and attempted robbery of a woman April 22 in Tustin, according to the criminal complaint.

Roberson was charged with kidnapping to commit rape, carjacking, forcible oral copulation, robbery, criminal threats, attempted kidnapping and attempted robbery, all felonies. He did not enter a plea Thursday at his arraignment, which was rescheduled for Feb. 3 in the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.

Roberson has been on two years of probation after he pleaded guilty Jan. 18, 2022, to a felony count of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and a misdemeanor count of criminal threats, according to court records. That crime occurred in Aliso Viejo, according to court records.