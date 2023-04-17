Anaheim

Man Critically Injured After Shooting in Parking Lot in Anaheim

A man was critically injured after a shooting in a parking lot in Anaheim.

A man was critically injured after a shooting took place in a parking lot in Anaheim Monday.

Around 2:03 a.m. police received calls of a shooting near Brookhurst and Ball Road. When police arrived they found a man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was transported to hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to Anaheim police.

As the police were arriving to the scene they saw two individuals fleeing. They were later detained and are being interviewed to determine their involvement in the shooting.

The identity of the man that was shot remains unknown.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

