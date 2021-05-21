malibu

Man Fatally Shot in Malibu

Deputies arrived at the scene and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

By City News Service

A police crime scene tape close-up
aijohn784/Getty Images

A man was shot and killed in Malibu on Friday.

The shooting was reported at about 4:25 p.m. in the 27500 block of Pacific Coast Highway, near Winding Way, according to Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The victim's name was not released.

Initial reports stated that the shooting possibly occurred at Rise in Malibu, a luxury rehabilitation facility. However, the Los Angeles Times reported that the facility's said the shooting occurred a few houses down the street.

"Nothing happened at our facility," Rise in Malibu owner Ron Finnerman told The Times. "We're just as shocked as everyone else."

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

